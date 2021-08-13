Spain Inflation Rises In July

Spain's consumer prices increased in July, as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.

Consumer prices increased 2.9 percent year-on-year in July, following a 2.9 percent increase in June, as estimated.

Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 2.9 percent annually in July, following a 2.5 percent increase in the previous month, as initially estimated.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.8 percent in July, following a 0.5 percent increase in the prior month. In the initial estimate, prices fell 0.7 percent.

The HICP declined 1.2 percent monthly in July, following a 0.5 percent in the previous month, as estimated.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.