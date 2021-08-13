Sweden Inflation Increases In July

Sweden's consumer price inflation increased in July, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 1.4 percent annually in July, after a 1.3 percent increase in June. Economists had expected the inflation to remain unchanged at 1.3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in July, after a 0.1 percent increase in the previous month. This was in line with economists expectation.

Inflation, based on the CPI with fixed interest rate or CPIF, increased to 1.7 percent in July from 1.6 percent in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, the CPIF rose 0.3 percent in July, following a 0.1 percent gain in the prior month.

