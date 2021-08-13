Hong Kong GDP To Grow More Than Initially Estimated In 2021

The Hong Kong is forecast to grow more than previously projected this year, according to the latest Half-yearly Economic Report 2021, released Friday.

Considering the robust real growth outturn in the first half of the year and the support from the Consumption Voucher Scheme, the economy is forecast to grow in the range of 5.5- 6.5 percent this year, up from the previous outlook of 3.5-5.5 percent.



Even if economic growth attains the upper bound of the latest range forecast, real GDP for 2021 as a whole would still be about 2 percent below the level in 2018, government said.

In the second quarter, real GDP grew notably by revised 7.6 percent against a low base of comparison a year earlier, following an 8 percent expansion in the first quarter, the Census and Statistics Department said. The growth rate for the second quarter was revised up from 7.5 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted quarter-to-quarter comparison, real GDP fell moderately by 0.9 percent in the second quarter, mainly reflecting the high base created by the exceptionally strong performance of exports of goods in the first quarter.

The second quarter GDP was revised up from -1.0 percent. GDP had expanded 5.5 percent in the first quarter.

For the first half of 2021 as a whole, real GDP grew by 7.8 percent year-on-year.

The forecast rates of underlying and headline consumer price inflation for 2021 were maintained at 1 percent and 1.6 percent respectively in the current round of review.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.