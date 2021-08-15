Japan GDP Data Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday see preliminary Q2 figures for gross domestic product, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to rise 0.2 percent on quarter and 0.7 percent on year after sinking 1.0 percent on quarter and 3.9 percent on year in the three months prior. Capital expenditure is tipped to climb 1.7 percent on quarter after falling 1.2 percent in the previous three months.

Japan also will see final June figures for industrial production; in May, output was down 6.5 percent on month and up 21.1 percent on year.

China will provide July figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment.

Industrial production is tipped to gain 7.8 percent on year, down from 8.3 percent in June. Retail sales are called higher by an annual 11.5 percent, down from 12.1 percent in the previous month. FAI is expected to advance 11.3 percent on year, down from 12.6 percent a month earlier. The jobless rate in June was 5.0 percent.

Thailand will release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.4 percent on quarter and an increase of 6.4 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent quarterly increase and the 2.6 percent annual decline in the previous three months.

New Zealand will see July results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in June, the index score was 58.6.

Finally, the in South Korea are closed on Monday for Liberation Day and will re-open on Tuesday.

