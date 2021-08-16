RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday

The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its August 3 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the RBA decided to continue scaling back its bond purchases despite expectations for delaying the tapering process amid the restrictions in place in Sydney and other parts of the country.

The policy board also decided to leave its cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.10 percent and also maintained the target of 10 basis points for the April 2024 Australian Government bond.

Singapore will see July results for non-oil domestic exports, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.7 percent on month and a spike of 12.0 percent on year. That follows the 6.0 percent monthly increase and the 15.9 percent annual gain in June.

Japan will release June results for its tertiary industry index; in May, the index fell 2.7 percent on month.

Finally, the in Indonesia are closed on Tuesday for Independence Day and will re-open on Wednesday.

