Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Its Gains On Monday

The Malaysia stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,505-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, with earnings news and bargain hunting potentially limited by sinking crude oil prices and surging coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the plantations and mixed performances from the financials and glove makers.

For the day, the index rose 3.14 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 1,505.11 after trading between 1,498.80 and 1,507.54. Volume was 3.479 billion shares worth 2.097 billion ringgit. There were 578 decliners and 373 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata added 0.53 percent, Dialog Group rose 0.39 percent, Digi.com tumbled 1.39 percent, Genting jumped 0.86 percent, Genting Malaysia advanced 0.73 percent, Hartalega Holdings spiked 1.13 percent, IHH Healthcare sank 0.51 percent, IOI Corporation and Press Metal both climbed 0.81 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong skyrocketed 5.43 percent, Maybank collected 0.50 percent, Maxis gained 0.46 percent, MRDIY surged 1.31 percent, Petronas Chemicals lost 0.38 percent, PPB Group increased 0.22 percent, Public Bank fell 0.25 percent, RHB Capital eased 0.19 percent, Sime Darby Plantations soared 1.15 percent, Telekom Malaysia improved 0.35 percent, Tenaga Nasional shed 0.41 percent, Top Glove skidded 1.06 percent and CIMB Group, MISC and Sime Darby were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened mixed on Friday but all managed to finish slightly to the upside.

The Dow added 15.53 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 35,515.38, while the NASDAQ rose 6.64 points or 0.04 percent to close at 14,822.90 and the S&P 500 added 7.17 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,468.00. For the week, the Dow rose 0.9 percent, the NASDAQ fell 0.1 percent and the S&P rose 0.7 percent.

Corporate results offered support, led by Walt Disney, which posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings and a strong growth of its customer base.

In economic news, the University of Michigan's preliminary report said U.S. consumer sentiment index fell to an almost 10-year low. Also, the Labor Department said import and export prices both increase more than expected.

Crude oil futures settled lower Friday as traders weighed the outlook for energy demand amid spikes in the delta variant in several countries. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for September ended down $0.65 or 0.9 percent at $68.44 a barrel.

