Japanese Market Sharply Lower

The Japanese stock market is sharply lower on Monday, extending the losses of the previous two sessions, with the Nikkei 225 losing more than 500 points to be below the 27,500 level, ignoring the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, as traders continued to be concerned about the spread of the highly contagious variants and the resultant state of emergencies, with 17,832 new cases on Sunday, the 13th straight day above 10,000.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 504.63 points or 1.80 percent at 27,472.52, after hitting a low of 27,472.52 earlier. Japanese shares ended slightly lower on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 2 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is down 1.6 percent. Among automakers, Honda and Toyota are losing more than 1 percent each.

The major exporters are lower, with Panasonic and Sony losing more than 2 percent each, while Mitsubishi Electric is declining 1.5 percent and Canon is down more than 1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest and Screen Holdings are losing almost 1 percent each, while Tokyo Electron is gaining more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Mizuho Financial are losing more than 1 percent each.

Among the other major losers, Nippon Express is losing almost 13 percent, while Nisshinbo Holdings, Hino Motors, Nisshinbo Holdings and Yaskawa Electric are down more than 4 percent each. Takara Holdings, Kikkoman, Fujikura and Rakuten Group are declining almost 4 percent each, while Recruit Holdings, Sumitomo Realty & Development, Omron, Kubota, Fanuc, Dentsu Group and Minebea Mitsumi are lower by more than 3 percent each.

Conversely, FUJIFILM Holdings is gaining more than 8 percent, Citizen Watch is adding almost 6 percent and Ebara is up more than 3 percent, while Daiichi Sankyo and Nippon Yusen K.K. are rising almost 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 109 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks ended roughly flat on Friday despite the Dow and the S&P 500 both climbing to fresh record highs early on in the session. Data showing a significant drop in U.S. consumer sentiment, and concerns about the impact of surging cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus on growth outweighed buoyant earnings updates from some top notch companies.

The Dow, which rose to 35,610.57 in early trades, ended the session at 35,515.38, gaining 15.53 points or 0.04 percent. The S&P 500 ended up by 7.17 points or 0.16 percent at 4,468.00, while the Nasdaq settled with a gain of 6.64 points or 0.04 percent at 14,822.90.



The major European also moved to the upside on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.35 percent, Germany's DAX advanced 0.25 percent and France's CAC 40 gained 0.2 percent.

Crude oil futures settled lower Friday as traders weighed the outlook for energy demand amid spikes in the delta variant coronavirus in several countries. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for September ended down $0.65 or 0.9 percent at $68.44 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis