Japan Industrial Production Rises More Than Estimated

Japan's industrial production increased more than initially estimated in June, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 6.5 percent monthly in June. In the initial estimate, output grew 6.2 percent.

Shipments gained 4.8 percent on month in June. According to the initial estimate, shipment rose 4.3 percent.

Inventories rose percent 2.1 percent in June versus a 2.3 percent growth in the initial estimate.

The inventory ratio declined 0.3 percent monthly in June, as estimated.

On a yearly basis, industrial production accelerated 23.0 percent in June. In the initial estimate, output rose 22.6 percent.

Capacity utilization grew 6.2 percent monthly in June and gained 30.3 percent from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.