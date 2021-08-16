Estonia Jobless Rate Declines In Q2

Estonia's jobless rate fell in the second quarter, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The unemployment rate fell to 6.9 percent in the second quarter from 7.1 percent in the first quarter.

The number of unemployed were 47,300 persons in the second quarter, which was 1,700 less than the same period last year and fell by 1,500 persons form the first quarter.

"In the second quarter, there was a slight fall in the labor force participation rate and in the employment and unemployment rates, compared to the previous quarter," Polluaar said.

The employment rate fell marginally to 65.8 percent in the second quarter from 65.9 percent in the previous quarter.

The labor force participation rate was 70.8 percent in the second quarter.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.