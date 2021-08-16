Denmark Producer Price Inflation Highest Since September 2008

Denmark's producer price inflation increased to the highest level since September 2008, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

The producer price index grew 11.8 percent year-on-year in July. This was the highest since September 2008.

Prices in energy supply surged 149.3 percent annually in July and those in mining and quarrying gained 49.7 percent. Prices for water supply rose 0.6 percent.

Domestic market prices gained 22.7 percent annually in July and foreign market prices rose 3.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.6 percent in July.

Import prices increased 8.9 percent yearly in July and rose 2.0 percent from a month ago.

