Bulgaria Inflation Accelerates In July

Bulgaria's consumer price inflation increased for the fifth month in July, the National Statistical Institute reported Monday.

Consumer prices rose 5.0 percent annually in July, following a 2.7 percent rise in June. Prices rose for the fifth straight month.

Transport cost increased 14.4 percent yearly in July and prices for recreation and culture rose 6.2 percent.

Prices for education and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 5.2 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices advanced 0.8 percent in July, after a 0.2 percent fall in June.

The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.7 percent monthly and grew 2.2 percent yearly in July.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate declined 5.6 percent in the second quarter from 6.3 percent in the prior quarter.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 182,900 from 204,000 in the first quarter.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.