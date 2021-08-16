Wall Street Might Open On Negative Note

The higher spread of the Delta variant of the in various geographies continues to be a matter of worry for traders. The political setback in Afghanistan also is closely watched by investors.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

Retail sales, industrial production, building permits data, and Conference Board's leading index are scheduled this week.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares have been in red territory.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 137.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 16.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 56.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished positive on Friday. The Dow, which rose to 35,610.57 in early trades, ended the session at 35,515.38, gaining 15.53 points or 0.04 percent. The S&P 500 ended up by 7.17 points or 0.16 percent at 4,468.00, while the Nasdaq settled with a gain of 6.64 points or 0.04 percent at 14,822.90.

On the economic front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for August will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 30.0, while it was up 43.0 in the prior month.

A six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The Treasury International Capital or TIC data will be revealed at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the Net Long-Term Securities Transactions was down $30.2 billion.

Asian stock are trading mostly lower on Monday. Shanghai SE Composite Index of China gained slightly while Hang Seng of Hong Kong was down on the day.

The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Monday, snapping the winning streak of eight sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just below the 7,600 level near all-time highs.

The Japanese stock market is sharply lower on Monday, extending the losses of the previous two sessions, with the Nikkei 225 losing more than 500 points to be below the 27,500 level.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at the day's low of 27,441.12, down 536.03 points or 1.92 percent.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 57.96 points or 0.84 percent. The German DAX is losing 67.66 points or 0.42 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 80.81 points or 1.12 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is sliding 73.09 points or 0.59 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.62 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News