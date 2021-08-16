Canadian Market Remains Weak As Energy, Materials Shares Drift Lower

The Canadian market is down in negative territory Monday afternoon, with stocks continuing to exhibit weakness after opening on a subdued note.

Worries about rising cases, weak crude oil prices, and geopolitical concerns following the collapse of the Afghanistan government, are weighing on the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 42.90 points or 0.21% at 20,475.17 nearly a couple of hours past noon.

Energy and materials shares are among the most prominent losers. The Capped Energy Index has tumbled nearly 2.5% with several key stocks in the sector suffering sharp losses.

Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and Parex Resources (PXT.TO) are down 2 to 3.7%.

Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is down more than 6% despite reporting second-quarter net income of $367.4 million, compared to a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of $2.22. The company said its production dropped by 14% in the second quarter.

In the materials section, Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO), Ero Copper (ERO.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO), Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO), Interfor Corp (IFP.TO) and Methanex Corp (MX.TO) are down 2.8 to 5%.

A few stocks from the Utilities Index are moving higher. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and Transalta Renewables (RNW.TO) are gaining 1.4% and 1.25%, respectively.

In the Information Technology Index, Quarterhill Inc (QTRH.TO) is gaining nearly 10%. Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) is rising 4.5%.

In economic news, data released by Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in Canada rose 2.1% from a month earlier to C$ 59.2 billion in June, following two consecutive monthly declines.

Wholesale sales in the country dropped by 0.8% to C$ 71.5 billion in June from a month earlier. Year-on-year, wholesale sales advanced 14.7% in June.

Another data from Statistics Canada said car registrations in Canada increased to 168,838 units in June from 151,912 units in May.

