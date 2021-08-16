California Scientists Use Ultrasound To Target Tumors More Effectively

According to a work published in Nature Biomedical Engineering magazine, bio-engineers at the University of California San Diego are working to develop a safe and effective way of treating cancerous tumors, using the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, which is expected to abate the growth of cancerous tumors in mice.

Paving the way for a safer and less harmful process of cancer treatment, where only the malignant tumors are targeted, without affecting the normal tissues, the CAR T cell therapy is being dubbed as a serious breakthrough in the field of cancer research and immunotherapy.

During the process, doctors collect the T-cells and enable them to react to specific antigens present on the surface of cancerous cells, and then these genetically engineered cells are then pushed back into the body of the patient to identify and attack the cancer cells inside the body.

According to a report, first author Yiqian (Shirley) Wu, a project scientist in team-lead, professor Peter Yingxiao Wang's lab said, "CAR T cells are so potent that they may also attack normal tissues that are expressing the target antigens at low levels," He further explained, "The problem with standard CAR T cells is that they are always on—they are always expressing the CAR protein, so you cannot control their activation."

To enable the researchers to choose where and when the genes of CAR T cells get activated, the team took standard CAR T cells and re-engineered them leading them to release the CAR protein when ultrasound energy is applied.

According to Wang who is a faculty member of the Institute of Engineering in Medicine and the Center for Nano-Immuno Engineering, "We use ultrasound to successfully control CAR T cells directly in vivo for cancer immunotherapy," The therapy has the potential to successfully treat tumors buried tens of centimeters under the human skin.

The scientists injected mice tumors with the re-engineered CAR T cells and activating the CAR T cells with the help of an ultrasound transducer on an area of the skin that's on top of the tumor. Focused ultrasound beams or concentrated short pulses of ultrasound energy from the transducer cause the tumor to heat to a temperature of 43 degrees Celsius without damaging the neighboring tissue. The CAR T cells were activated where ultrasound was applied, as the CAR T cells were paired with a gene that releases the CAR protein on exposure to heat.

When the mice, treated with the new CAR T cells were compared with those treated with standard CAR T cells, the researchers confirmed that in the former, only the tumors that were exposed to ultrasound were attacked, while in the latter, all tumors and tissue expressing the target antigen were attacked.

"This shows our CAR T-cell therapy is not only effective but also safer. It has minimal on-target, off-tumor side effects," said Wu.

As the experiment is still in its dawn, the team looks forward to reaching its clinical trials only after performing more preclinical tests and toxicity studies.

