Singapore Stock Market Due For Support On Tuesday

The Singapore stock market has tracked lower in consecutive trading days, slipping almost 30 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,145-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed on concerns for economic recovery. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and industrials.

For the day, the index shed 19.97 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 3,145.52 after trading between 3,134.21 and 3,159.14. Volume was 1.73 billion shares worth 1.29 billion Singapore dollars. There were 334 decliners and 188 gainers.

Among the actives, City Developments surged 3.22 percent, while Thai Beverage soared 3.01 percent, Comfort DelGro spiked 3.09 percent, United Overseas Bank plummeted 2.27 percent, Genting Singapore jumped 1.87 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering plunged 1.47 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tanked 1.34 percent, CapitaLand tumbled 1.22 percent, Dairy Farm International skidded 1.15 percent, Wilmar International retreated 1.13 percent, DBS Group declined 1.00 percent, SembCorp Industries surrendered 0.99 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust sank 0.93 percent, Singapore Airlines dropped 0.78 percent, Keppel Corp shed 0.74 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation lost 0.67 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust advanced 0.48 percent, SingTel gained 0.42 percent, Ascendas REIT fell 0.32 percent, SATS slid 0.25 percent, Singapore Exchange was up 0.09 percent and Singapore Press Holdings and Mapletree Logistics Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened under water on Monday, although the Dow and S&P rallied late to climb into the green and hit fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 110.02 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 35,625,40, while the NASDAQ shed 29.13 points or 0.20 percent to close at 14,793.76 and the S&P 500 gained 11.71 points or 0.26 percent to end at 4,479.71.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came as traders remain optimistic about the outlook for the markets despite some signs of weakness in the global .

Negative sentiment was also generated by a report from the New York Federal Reserve showing New York manufacturing activity saw significantly slower growth in August.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Monday, extending losses to a third session amid worries about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September shed $1.15 or 1.7 percent at $67.29 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will see July results for non-oil domestic exports later this morning, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.7 percent on month and a spike of 12.0 percent on year. That follows the 6.0 percent monthly increase and the 15.9 percent annual gain in June.

