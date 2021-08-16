Hong Kong Bourse Tipped To End Losing Streak

The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 480 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,180-point plateau although it's likely to find support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed on concerns for economic recovery. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the stocks were mitigated by support from the property sector.

For the day, the index dropped 210.16 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 26,181.46 after trading between 26,046.90 and 26,449.71.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies skidded 1.18 percent, while AIA Group gathered 1.24 percent, Alibaba Group tumbled 1.96 percent, Alibaba Health Info plunged 3.10 percent, ANTA Sports spiked 1.98 percent, China Life Insurance collected 1.23 percent, China Mengniu Dairy improved 0.46 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 1.38 percent, China Resources Land jumped 1.72 percent, CITIC advanced 1.20 percent, Country Garden sank 0.32 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical soared 2.39 percent, Galaxy Entertainment was up 0.31 percent, Hang Lung Properties accelerated 1.93 percent, Henderson Land strengthened 0.84 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas added 1.10 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China increased 0.69 percent, Longfor climbed 1.61 percent, Meituan plummeted 5.14 percent, New World Development gained 0.94 percent, Sands China fell 0.20 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties rose 0.82 percent, Techtronic Industries surged 3.68 percent, Xiaomi Corporation tanked 2.36 percent, WuXi Biologics dropped 1.14 percent and CNOOC was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened under water on Monday, although the Dow and S&P rallied late to climb into the green and hit fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 110.02 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 35,625,40, while the NASDAQ shed 29.13 points or 0.20 percent to close at 14,793.76 and the S&P 500 gained 11.71 points or 0.26 percent to end at 4,479.71.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came as traders remain optimistic about the outlook for the markets despite some signs of weakness in the global .

Negative sentiment was also generated by a report from the New York Federal Reserve showing New York manufacturing activity saw significantly slower growth in August.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Monday, extending losses to a third session amid worries about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September shed $1.15 or 1.7 percent at $67.29 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis