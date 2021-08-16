Taiwan Stock Market: How Low Can It Go?

The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in eight straight sessions, plummeting more than 760 points or 4.4 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 16,860-point plateau although it may finally find traction on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed on concerns for economic recovery. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and the stocks.

For the day, the index sank 123.34 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 16,858.77 after trading between 16,773.57 and 16,983.59.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial declined 1.27 percent, while CTBC Financial plummeted 6.14 percent, Fubon Financial tanked 2.05 percent, First Financial slid 0.43 percent, E Sun Financial sank 0.93 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.52 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation dropped 0.87 percent, Hon Hai Precision skidded 1.38 percent, Largan Precision shed 0.74 percent, Catcher Technology lost 0.84 percent, MediaTek retreated 0.99 percent, Delta Electronics jumped 1.82 percent, Formosa Plastic fell 0.50 percent, Asia Cement tumbled 2.19 percent, Taiwan Cement was down 0.93 percent and Mega Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened under water on Monday, although the Dow and S&P rallied late to climb into the green and hit fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 110.02 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 35,625,40, while the NASDAQ shed 29.13 points or 0.20 percent to close at 14,793.76 and the S&P 500 gained 11.71 points or 0.26 percent to end at 4,479.71.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came as traders remain optimistic about the outlook for the markets despite some signs of weakness in the global .

Negative sentiment was also generated by a report from the New York Federal Reserve showing New York manufacturing activity saw significantly slower growth in August.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Monday, extending losses to a third session amid worries about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September shed $1.15 or 1.7 percent at $67.29 a barrel.

