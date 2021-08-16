Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Jump 12.7% On Year In July

The total value of non-oil domestic exports in Singapore was up 12.7 percent on year in July, Enterprise Singapore said on Tuesday - exceeding expectations for 12.0 percent following the 15.9 percent gain in June.

Growth was mainly due to non-electronics such as specialized machinery, pharmaceuticals and petrochemicals - while electronics also rose.

NODX to the top 10 as a whole rose in July, mainly due to China, the EU 27 and Taiwan while NODX to the United States declined.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, non-oil domestic exports fell 0.9 percent - again beating forecasts for a drop of 1.2 percent after gaining 6.0 percent in the previous month.

The value was worth SGD16.1 billion, down from SGD16.3 billion a month earlier.

