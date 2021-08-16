Australian Market Modestly Lower

The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,500 level off recent all-time highs, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, as traders remain concerned about the domestic situation, primarily in New South Wales, with extension of certain coronavirus restrictions and reinstatement of night curfew is some areas threatening to weigh on the .

NSW has reported 452 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and one death on Monday, with Western Sydney suburbs currently of most affected. Victoria also recorded 24 new locally acquired cases, with the active cases totalling 227 across Victoria.

Further, traders are awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia's release of the minutes of its monetary policy meeting later in the day.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 54.90 points or 0.72 percent to 7,527.60, after hitting a low of 7,527.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 53.60 points or 0.68 percent to 7,796.00. Australian stocks closed modestly lower on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is losing more than 1 percent and Mineral Resources is declining more than 4 percent, while Fortescue Metals and OZ Minerals are edging down 0.5 percent each. Rio Tinto is down almost 1 percent.



Oil stocks are lower after crude oil prices tumbled overnight. Santos and Oil Search are losing more than 1 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum is down almost 2 percent. Beach energy is declining more than 4 percent. Origin Energy is lower by almost 1 percent.



Santos has rebounded from the COVID-19 oil price crash to deliver a half-year profit as it pursues a $22 billion merger with rival Oil Search.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is losing more than 2 percent, while National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are down almost 1 percent each. Westpac is declining almost 2 percent.



Among tech stocks, Xero, WiseTech Global and Afterpay are edging down 0.5 percent each, while Appen is losing almost 1 percent.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Resolute Mining is losing almost 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is edging down 0.2 percent, while Northern Star Resources and Gold Road Resources are gaining almost 1 percent each. Evolution Mining is edging up 0.5 percent.

In other news, shares in Domain Holdings, Sims Metal, Breville Group and Magellan Financial were all lower after reporting their financial results.

In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on August 3. At the meeting, Australia's central bank left its key interest rate and the government bond yield target unchanged, as widely expected.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.732 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks turned in another mixed performance during trading on Monday after coming under pressure early in the session. The Dow and the S&P 500 recovered to end the day at new record closing highs, while the Nasdaq regained ground but still closed in the red.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 29.14 points or 0.2 percent to 14,793.76, the Dow climbed 110.02 points or 0.3 percent to 35,625.40 and the S&P 500 rose 11.71 points or 0.3 percent to 4,479.71.

Meanwhile, the major European moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Monday, extending losses to a third session amid worries about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September shed $1.15 or 1.7 percent at $67.29 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis