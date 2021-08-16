Japanese Market Slightly Higher

The Japanese stock market is slightly higher on Tuesday, after three straight sessions of losses, with the benchmark Nikkei index just below the 27,600 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, on some upbeat earnings reports, even as traders remain spooked as 's delta variant infections remain at record levels, with more prefectures under the state of emergency and experts calling for expanding it to the whole country.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 17.32 points or 0.06 percent to 27,540.51, after touching a high of 27,750.39 earlier. Japanese shares closed sharply lower on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is flat and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging up 0.2 percent. Among automakers, Honda and Toyota are edging down 0.4 percent each.

In the tech space, Advantest is edging down 0.4 percent, while Screen Holdings is adding more than 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is edging up 0.5 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up 0.1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging down 0.3 percent. Mizuho Financial is flat.



The major exporters are mixed, with Sony losing more than 1 percent, Panasonic is edging down 0.5 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down almost 1 percent, while Canon is adding 0.6 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is gaining more than 4 percent and Daiichi Sankyo is adding almost 4 percent, while Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Nippon Yusen K.K., Konami Holdings and Nippon Sheet Glass are up almost 3 percent each. Citizen Watch, Mitsui E&S Holdings, Nissan Chemical, Nippon Electric Glass and Terumo are all higher by more than 2 percent each.

Conversely, Tokai Carbon is losing more than 4 percent and Shiseido is down more than 3 percent, while Toho Zinc and Furukawa Electric are lower by almost 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks turned in another mixed performance during trading on Monday after coming under pressure early in the session. The Dow and the S&P 500 recovered to end the day at new record closing highs, while the Nasdaq regained ground but still closed in the red.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 29.14 points or 0.2 percent to 14,793.76, the Dow climbed 110.02 points or 0.3 percent to 35,625.40 and the S&P 500 rose 11.71 points or 0.3 percent to 4,479.71.

Meanwhile, the major European moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Monday, extending losses to a third session amid worries about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September shed $1.15 or 1.7 percent at $67.29 a barrel.

