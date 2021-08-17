Dutch Exports Growth Eases In June

Dutch exports and imports increased in June, figures from the statistical office CBS showed on Wednesday.

Merchandise exports rose 12.3 percent year-on-year in June, after a 20.4 percent increase in May. Exports increased for the sixth consecutive month.

In June, in particular, more machines, chemical products, metal products and transport equipment were mainly exported, the agency said.

Imports increased 8.1 percent annually in June, after a 18.3 percent growth in the prior month.

In the second quarter, exports rose 18.7 percent and imports gained 15.5 percent.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household consumption rose 6.4 percent in June, after a 11.0 percent gain in the preceding month.

Economic News

