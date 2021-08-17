Latvia Jobless Rate Falls In Q2

Latvia's unemployment rate decreased in the second quarter, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate rose to 7.9 percent in the second quarter from 8.1 percent in the first quarter.

In the corresponding period of 2021, the unemployment rate was 8.6 percent.

The number of unemployed people decreased to 73,400 in the June quarter from 74,700 in the previous quarter.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to 15 to 24 years, rose to 16.7 percent in the second quarter from 16.3 percent in the prior quarter.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.