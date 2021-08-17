Romania GDP Growth Slows In Q2

Romania's expanded at a softer pace in the second quarter, data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent in the second quarter, after a 2.5 percent growth in the prior quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP grew 13.6 percent in the second quarter, after a 0.4 percent decline in the previous quarter.

On an unadjusted basis, GDP increased 13.0 percent annually, after a 0.2 percent fall in the first quarter.

In the first half of 2021, GDP increased 6.2 percent from a year ago.

