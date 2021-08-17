Spin E-Scooters, E-Bikes On Google Maps Now

Ford-owned Spin announced the global integration with Google Maps that will help users to take advantage of Spin E-bikes and E-scooters as they plan their journeys. This will enable users to take up more sustainable option for short journeys in urban areas as they will be able to track the availability of Spin's E-bikes and E-scooters as they journey.

"With this integration, Spin is making it easier for hundreds of millions of Google Maps users to easily incorporate shared bikes and scooters into their daily trips," said Ben Bear, CEO of Spin.

Spin, the micromobility unit of Ford Motor Co. (F), is working with Google Maps to provide e-scooters and e-bikes as a transportation option on the platform in Spin's . Users in 84 cities, campuses, and towns in Europe and North America will now be able to see Spin vehicle availability on Google Maps.

The integration of the Spin platform with Google Maps will also enable people to plan their journey efficiently and reliably with multi-modal route options available for their journeys. The service is available currently in the United States, Canada, Germany, and Spain.

According to Spin, Google Maps users will be able to see, in real-time, the nearest available Spin e-bike or e-scooter, including how long it will take to walk to the vehicle, as well as estimated battery range and expected arrival time. Users will then be directed to the Spin app to pay for the vehicle, unlock it and take their ride.

As e-scooters and e-bikes are being increasingly built into journey-planning platforms, residents and visitors can more easily take a multimodal approach to the way they get around cities. Micromobility is continuing to gain traction to become a mainstream transportation solution for those living in urban areas or campuses.

This latest integration follows Spin's recent addition into a number of global and regional journey planning platforms such as CityMapper, Moovit, Transit app and Kölner Verkehrs-Betriebe (KVB).

Spin says it launched the first-ever stationless bike share program in the U.S. and was instrumental in crafting the world's first mobility permitting system that is now used around the world. The company's mission is "to help create a world full of 15 minute cities."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News