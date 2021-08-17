Hungary GDP Continues To Expand

Hungary's further in the second quarter, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew 2.7 percent sequentially in the second quarter, following a 2.0 percent expansion logged in the first quarter. This was the fourth consecutive quarter of growth.

The main drivers of the increase was industry, data revealed.

On a yearly basis, GDP accelerated 17.7 percent in the second quarter, after falling 1.8 percent a quarter ago.

Unadjusted GDP surged 17.9 percent annually, after a 2.1 percent decline in the first quarter. Economists had forecast a 17.1 percent growth.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.