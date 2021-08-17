Inhibitor Drugs Increase The Efficiency Of Immunotherapy In Advanced Stage Cancers, Recent Research

Histone deacetylase inhibitors improve the efficacy of immunotherapy in patients with advanced stages of cancer who do not respond to traditional treatments, according to a collaborative study by cancer research institutes in the US and Ireland published in Clinical Research Center.

The researchers, studying 33 patients for the program, gave a histone deacetylase inhibitor drug name entinostat to the patients for two weeks before some patients received immunotherapy agent nivolumab along with entinostat, while others received just nivolumab and ipilimumab. Both nivolumab and ipilimumab are checkpoint inhibitors.

After phase one of the study, the patients who received checkpoint inhibitors with entinostat showed a 16% response rate. One of the patients, who had triple-negative breast cancer, also shown signs of shrinkage. The response is particularly encouraging as most of the cancers the researchers were testing on seldom respond to immunotherapy.

According to Vered Stearns, M.D., director of the Women's Malignancies Disease Group at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center., inhibitor drugs like entinostat have shown the potential to make changes in the chemical environment of cells that result in a better response rate to immunotherapy.

Evanthia T. Roussos Torres, M.D., Ph.D., an adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins and assistant professor at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine and oncologist and researcher with USC's Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center in Los Angeles, said, "One of the major findings of our study is that this is a safe and tolerable combination of therapies. There aren't very many trials investigating dual immune checkpoint inhibition in combination with other novel therapeutics. We determined a safe, tolerable dose with this combination that had very few adverse effects. That is significant."

According to Roussos, when used alone, entinostat had no major effect on the cells, but when the checkpoint inhibitors were introduced, the patient who received entinostat and a checkpoint inhibitor reacted better. The combined therapy increased the response of cytotoxic immune system T cells and decreased the immune system T regulatory cells to maximize the effects of the treatment.

The researches resulted in reaching stable disease, the best result obtainable, in 44% of the cases while 60% of the cases reported achieving complete or partial response to the therapy.

Senior study author Roisin M. Connolly, M.B.B.Ch., M.D., an adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins and chair in cancer research at University College Cork and Cork University Hospital in Ireland, said that the therapy may play an important role in achieving a complete response in the treatment of Breast Cancer.

She added, "Immunotherapy hasn't been as big a blockbuster to date in advanced breast cancer as in other cancers, such as lung cancers or melanoma. This study paves the way for novel combination therapies that have the potential to improve response rates to immune checkpoint inhibitors in traditionally less-responsive tumor types."

The combination of drugs is being tested on another group of 24 patients all of which have HER2-negative Breast Cancer and the researchers are hoping for positive results by the end of the year.

