No Help Yet For South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market has finished lower in eight straight sessions, plummeting more than 140 points or 4.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,140-point plateau and it's looking at another soft lead again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft following disappointing economic and earnings news, plus sinking crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and little changed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, stocks and oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index dropped 28.20 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 3,143.09 after trading between 3,134.48 and 3,179.49. Volume was 680 million shares worth 21.9 trillion won. There were 786 decliners and 117 gainers.



Among the actives, Shinhan Financial eased 0.13 percent, while Hana Financial slid 0.34 percent, Samsung Electronics fell 0.27 percent, LG Electronics added 0.33 percent, Naver tumbled 1.83 percent, LG Chem shed 0.33 percent, Lotte Chemical plummeted 3.02 percent, S-Oil dropped 1.92 percent, SK Innovation declined 3.42 percent, POSCO surrendered 3.37 percent, SK Telekom plunged 4.41 percent, Hyundai Motor tanked 1.84 percent, Kia Motors retreated 2.35 percent and SK Hynix and KB Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened Tuesday in the red and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow tumbled 282.12 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 35,343.28, while the NASDAQ dropped 137.58 points or 0.93 percent to close at 14,656.18 and the S&P 500 sank 31.63 points or 0.71 percent to end at 4,448.08.

The weakness on Wall Street followed a Commerce Department report showing U.S. retail sales tumbled much more than expected in July.

A steep drop by shares of Home Depot (HD) also weighed on the markets, with the home improvement retailer plunging by 4.3 percent after reporting second quarter earnings that beat estimates but weaker than expected same-store sales growth.

Meanwhile, retail giant Wal-Mart (WMT) closed nearly unchanged after reporting better than expected second quarter results and raising its full-year guidance.

Crude oil futures settled lower Tuesday, extending losses to a fourth straight session, amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to a surge in cases of the Delta variant of the . West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $0.70 or 1 percent at $66.59 a barrel.

