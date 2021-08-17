No Relief Yet For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in nine straight sessions, plummeting more than 960 points or 5.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 16,660-point plateau and it's looking at another weak lead again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft following disappointing economic and earnings news, plus sinking crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and little changed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Tuesday, with losses from the and cement stocks mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index retreated 197.41 points or 1.17 percent to finish at 16,661.36 after trading between 16,657.63 and 16,870.55.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.74 percent, while Mega Financial climbed 1.29 percent, CTBC Financial advanced 0.93 percent, Fubon Financial rallied 2.22 percent, First Financial added 0.65 percent, E Sun Financial gained 0.94 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.68 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation retreated 1.75 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 0.93 percent, Largan Precision added 0.75 percent, Catcher Technology gained 0.84 percent, MediaTek tumbled 2.33 percent, Delta Electronics plummeted 6.09 percent, Formosa Plastic fell 0.40 percent, Asia Cement declined 1.91 percent and Taiwan Cement sank 1.36 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened Tuesday in the red and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow tumbled 282.12 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 35,343.28, while the NASDAQ dropped 137.58 points or 0.93 percent to close at 14,656.18 and the S&P 500 sank 31.63 points or 0.71 percent to end at 4,448.08.

The weakness on Wall Street followed a Commerce Department report showing U.S. retail sales tumbled much more than expected in July.

A steep drop by shares of Home Depot (HD) also weighed on the markets, with the home improvement retailer plunging by 4.3 percent after reporting second quarter earnings that beat estimates but weaker than expected same-store sales growth.

Meanwhile, retail giant Wal-Mart (WMT) closed nearly unchanged after reporting better than expected second quarter results and raising its full-year guidance.

Crude oil futures settled lower Tuesday, extending losses to a fourth straight session, amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to a surge in cases of the Delta variant of the . West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $0.70 or 1 percent at $66.59 a barrel.

