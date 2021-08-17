Japan Core Machine Orders Slip 1.5% In June

The total value of core machine orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent on month in June, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 852.4 billion yen.

That beat expectations for a decline of 2.8 percent on month following the 7.8 percent jump in May.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders climbed 18.6 percent - again exceeding expectations for an increase of 15,8 percent following the 12.2 percent gain in the previous month.

For the second quarter of 2021, core machine orders were up 4.6 percent on quarter and 12.6 percent on year at 2,521.0 billion yen.

