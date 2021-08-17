Indonesia Stocks Tipped To Open Under Pressure

Ahead of Tuesday's holiday for Independence Day, the Indonesia stock market had moved lower in two straight sessions, retreating almost 55 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,090-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft following disappointing economic and earnings news, plus sinking crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and little changed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the resource stocks.

For the day, the index sank 51.58 points or 0.84 percent to finish at 6,087.91 after trading between 6,056.74 and 6,147.30.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tanked 2.14 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga tumbled 2.02 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.98 percent, Bank Central Asia rose 0.16 percent, Bank Mandiri fell 0.42 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia gathered 1.55 percent, Indosat plunged 3.46 percent, Indocement advanced 0.94 percent, Semen Indonesia jumped 1.97 percent, Indofood Suskes rallied 2.01 percent, United Tractors surrendered 2.30 percent, Astra International improved 1.00 percent, Astra Agro Lestari shed 0.59 percent, Aneka Tambang added 0.42 percent, Timah sank 1.97 percent, Bumi Resources spiked 1.85 percent and Vale Indonesia was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened Tuesday in the red and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow tumbled 282.12 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 35,343.28, while the NASDAQ dropped 137.58 points or 0.93 percent to close at 14,656.18 and the S&P 500 sank 31.63 points or 0.71 percent to end at 4,448.08.

The weakness on Wall Street followed a Commerce Department report showing U.S. retail sales tumbled much more than expected in July.

A steep drop by shares of Home Depot (HD) also weighed on the markets, with the home improvement retailer plunging by 4.3 percent after reporting second quarter earnings that beat estimates but weaker than expected same-store sales growth.

Meanwhile, retail giant Wal-Mart (WMT) closed nearly unchanged after reporting better than expected second quarter results and raising its full-year guidance.

Crude oil futures settled lower Tuesday, extending losses to a fourth straight session, amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to a surge in cases of the Delta variant of the . West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $0.70 or 1 percent at $66.59 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will release July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are tipped to surge 52.15 percent on year, slowing from 60.12 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 30.2 percent, moderating from 54.46 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $2.27 billion, up from $1.32 billion a month earlier.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis