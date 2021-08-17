Australian Market Slightly Higher

The Australian stock market is slightly higher on Wednesday after treading in the red earlier, recouping some of the losses of the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 breaking above the 7,500 level, despite the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street.

Traders are getting restless amid concerns about the worsening domestic situation in New South Wales and the extended restrictions and lockdowns, with a record 633 new cases reported in NSW on Tuesday. Victoria has recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19, with 246 total active cases of coronavirus across Victoria.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 11.80 points or 0.16 percent to 7,522.80, after touching an high of 7,532.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 14.90 points or 0.19 percent to 7,788.20. Australian stocks ended significantly lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is losing more than 5 percent and Fortescue Metals is down almost 1 percent, while Rio Tinto and OZ Minerals are declining almost 2 percent each.

BHP agreed to divest its $20 billion petroleum to Woodside Petroleum in a retreat from fossil fuels. Woodside Petroleum also swung to profit in the half-year, but missed estimates and trimmed annual production outlook. However, it boosted its first-half dividend.

Oil stocks are mixed. Oil Search is edging down 0.1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is declining more than 2 percent and Santos is down almost 1 percent. Origin Energy is adding more than 1 percent and Beach energy is gaining almost 5 percent.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global is edging up 0.5 percent and Xero is gaining almost 1 percent, while Afterpay is edging down 0.4 percent and Appen is flat.



Among the big four banks, Westpac is gaining almost 2 percent, while Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are adding more than 1 percent each. ANZ Banking is up almost 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources are edging up 0.5 percent each, while Gold Road Resources and Resolute Mining are down more than 1 percent each. Newcrest Mining is losing almost 1 percent.

In other news, pizza giant Domino's has upped its guidance and raised its dividend by nearly 50 per cent after releasing a upbeat results. The stock is up more than 4 percent.

AstraZeneca vaccine maker CSL has exceeded its profit expectations for 2021 and the healthcare company increased its full year dividend. The stock is down almost 1 percent.

Supermarket giant Coles reported a 7.5 percent increase in full year profit, even as trading returned to normal after unusual panic buying ahead of lockdowns during the year. It also declared a slightly higher dividend. The stock is up more than 1 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.726 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks saw significant weakness during trading on Tuesday following the release of disappointing retail sales data. With the notable drop on the day, the Dow and the S&P 500 pulled back off Monday's record closing highs.

The major averages climbed off their worst levels in afternoon trading, but remained firmly negative. The Dow slumped 282.12 points or 0.8 percent to 35,343.28, the Nasdaq tumbled 137.58 points or 0.9 percent to 14,656.18 and the S&P 500 slid 31.63 points or 0.7 percent to 4,448.08.

Meanwhile, the major European turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line and the French CAC 40 Index dipped 0.3 percent.

Crude oil futures settled lower Tuesday, extending losses to a fourth straight session, amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to a surge in cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $0.70 or 1 percent at $66.59 a barrel.

