New Zealand Producer Prices Input Rises In Q2

New Zealand's producer prices input increased in the second quarter, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

Producer prices input rose 3.0 percent sequentially in the second quarter.

Producer price outputs grew 2.6 percent on quarter.

"As we saw last quarter, low lake levels and gas supply constraints continue to push electricity and gas prices higher," prices delivery manager, Bryan Downes said.

Farm expense prices were up 1.4 percent on quarter and capital goods prices gained 2.9 percent in the second quarter.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.