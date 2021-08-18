Indonesia Trade Surplus Decreases In July

Indonesia's trade surplus decreased in July, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Wednesday.

The trade surplus increased to $2.588 billion in July from $3.225 million a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of $2.27 billion.

In June, the trade surplus was $1.324 billion.

Exports grew 29.32 percent year-on-year in July. Economists had expected a rise of 30.2 percent.

Imports rose 44.44 percent annually in July. Economists had forecast a increase of 52.15 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports increased 4.53 percent and imports grew 12.22 percent in July.

