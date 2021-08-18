Austria Inflation Increases In July

Austria's consumer prices increased in July, data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 2.9 percent in July from 2.8 percent in June.

Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices remained unchanged at 2.8 percent in July.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.3 percent and harmonized prices fell 0.1 percent in July.

Data showed that transport cost advanced 8.1 percent annually due to higher flight charges. Housing, water and energy prices were up 3 percent.

Prices for restaurants and hotels gained 3.3 percent and clothing and shoes rose 2.4 percent.

