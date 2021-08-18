Poland Average Gross Wages Rise Less Than Expected

Poland's average gross wages increased less than expected in July, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

Average gross wages and salaries grew 8.7 percent year-on-year in July and amounted to 5851.87 PLN. Economists had forecast a rise of 8.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, average gross wages increased 0.9 percent in July.

Average paid employment rose 1.8 percent annually in July and amounted to 6361.7 thousand. Economists had expected a 2.0 percent growth.

On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment remained unchanged in July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.