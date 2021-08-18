South Africa Retail Sales Growth Eases In June

South Africa's retail sales grew at a softer pace in June, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales rose 10.4 percent year-on-year in June, after a 16.3 percent growth in May. Economists had forecast a 9.6 percent growth.

The largest negative contribution came from all 'other' retailers, retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores, and general dealers.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.6 percent in July, after a 2.3 percent growth in the previous month.

In the three months ended in June, retail sales increased 0.7 percent, following a 0.2 percent rise in the preceding three months.

