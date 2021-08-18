Eurozone Construction Output Falls For Third Month

Eurozone's construction output declined for the third straight month in June, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

The construction output fell 1.7 percent month-on-month in June, after a 0.4 percent decrease in May.

Production in building construction decreased 1.9 percent monthly in June, while output in civil engineering grew 0.2 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, the construction output gained 2.8 percent in June, after a 12.2 percent growth in the prior month.

In the EU27, the construction output fell 1.2 percent monthly, and gained 3.5 percent from a year ago.

Among member states, the biggest increase were recorded in Hungary, Romania and Austria, while the decrease were observed in Spain, Germany and Belgium.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.