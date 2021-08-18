Major European Markets Close Mixed

European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday as investors largely stayed cautious, tracking news, the latest batch of economic data from the region, and looking ahead to the minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting.

Commodity prices, geopolitical news and updates from companies also impacted movements in the .

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a town hall meeting on Tuesday that it remains to be seen how the U.S. will weather the recent COVID-19 surge.

Separately, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said there still is "a lot of slack" in the U.S. labor market and high inflation readings will subside as workers return to the labor force.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.14%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.16% and France's CAC 40 shed 0.73%, while Germany's DAX and Switzerland's SMI gained 0.28% and 0.54%, respectively.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Portugal and Spain ended higher.

Greece, Iceland, Poland, Russia, Sweden and Turkey closed weak, while Netherlands and Norway ended flat.

In the UK market, Just Eat Takeway.Com gained 5.25%. IAG, Barratt Developments, Taylor Wimpey, Informa, Kingfisher, Ocado Group, ITV, AstraZeneca, Johnson Matthey and Berkeley Group Holdings moved up 1.5 to 2.5%.

British industrial group Rotork gained more than 1% after launching a £50mln share buy-back program.

BHP Group shares plunged nearly 6%. Burberry Group shed 4.85%. Antofagasta, Rio Tinto, Anglo American Plc, Evraz, Glencore, Sainsbury (J), Severn Trent, Unilever and Entain ended lower by 1.5 to 3%.

In France, Faurecia climbed nearly 6%. Engie, Vinci, Veolia, Unibail Rodamco and AXA gained 1 to 1.6%.

LVMH declined more than 5%, Hermes International ended nearly 4% down and Kering closed 3.3% down. Carrefour and Renault also ended notably lower.

In the German market, Deutsche Post, RWE, Lufthansa, E.ON, Fresenius, Continental, Merck and Deutsche Bank gained 1 to 2.3%.

Adidas, Volkswagen, Daimler, BMW and HeidelbergCement ended with sharp to moderate losses.

Danish brewer Carlsberg moved up sharply and Swiss medical device maker Alcon soared as much as 10% after lifting their full-year earnings outlook.

Online pharmacy chain Zur Rose lost more than 5% on disappointing first-half results.

In economic releases, Eurostat's final reading of the Eurozone CPI inflation for July came in at 2.2% on an annual basis, meeting the flash estimate. On a monthly basis, the bloc's CPI figure for July came in at -0.1%, matching expectations.

Elsewhere, U.K. consumer price inflation slowed sharply in July to the Bank of England's target, preliminary data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

The consumer price index rose 2% year-on-year following a 2.5% increase in June. Economists had forecast a 2.3% inflation. Headline inflation slowed for the first time in five months.

