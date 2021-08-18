Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release July figures for unemployment, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The Australian is expected to lose 46,200 jobs after adding 29,100 in June, while the jobless rate is tipped to rise to 5.0 percent from 4.9 percent a month earlier. The participation rate es expected to slip to 66.0 percent from 66.2. percent.

Hong Kong will see July figures for consumer prices; in June, inflation was up 0.7 percent on year.

The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 3.5 percent.

