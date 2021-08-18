Canadian Market Roughly Flat In Cautious Trade; Healthcare Stocks Move Up

The Canadian market is flat Wednesday afternoon with stocks turning in a mixed performance as investors largely stay cautious and make stock specific moves.

Data showing an acceleration in Canada's inflation in the month of July is weighing on sentiment.

Healthcare stocks are gaining in strength, while materials shares are weak. Energy and utilities shares are mostly subdued, while a few stocks from information sector are up with strong gains.

The benchmark SMI, which is moving in a very tight band today, is up 13.38 points or 0.07% at 20,376.97 about a couple of hours past noon.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY.TO), up 6.2%, is the biggest gainer in the Healthcare Index. The company said on Tuesday that it will buy convertible debt of struggling U.S. rival MedMen Enterprises Inc for about $166 million in a deal with partners.

Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) are up 3 to 4.2%, while Canopy Group (WEED.TO) is gaining about 1.8%.

Information technology stocks Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) are climbing 6.5% and 6%, respectively. Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) and Evertz Technologies (ET.TO) are gaining 2.2 to 3.3%, while Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Quarterhill Inc (QTRH.TO) both are up 1.7%.

Among materials, Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) are declining 3 to 3.7%. Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) is soaring nearly 11%, rebounding after recent sharp losses. West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Canfor Corp (CFP.TO) and Interfor Corp (IFP.TO) are up 2.7 to 3.1%.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the annual inflation rate in Canada accelerated to 3.7% in July from 3.1% in June. Economists had expected inflation to come in at 3.4%. Excluding gasoline, the CPI increased 2.8%. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.6% in July, the fastest pace since January 2021.

Core consumer prices in Canada increased 3.3% in July over the same month in the previous year, the data showed.

