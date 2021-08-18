New Plans Announced To Legalize Marijuana In Ohio State

An organization headed by marijuana activists, which was planning to regulate the use of marijuana in Ohio has now changed its means of securing legal sanction.



The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol said that it was now planning to try for the passage of a state law, instead of an constitutional amendment as was detailed in March 2020.

A spokesperson for the group, Tom Haren, said, "We are proposing to regulate marijuana for adult use, just like we do for alcohol. Our proposal fixes a broken system while ensuring local control, keeping marijuana out of the hands of children, and benefitting everyone."



The coalition submitted its proposal, along with more than 1,000 signatures, to the Ohio attorney general's office and now the attorney general has a time frame of 10 days to review the summary proposal.

The marijuana activists said that they would need to collect at least 132,887 signatures of registered Ohio voters to put the measure before the Legislature. Lawmakers would then have a four months period to either pass, reject or pass an amended version of the bill.



If the legislature does not pass the bill in its present form, the group said that they would collect another 132,887 signatures to showcase the issue to Ohio voters on the November 2022 ballot.



The law proposed by the group calls for legalizing the consumption, cultivation, manufacturing, testing and sale of marijuana to people aged 21 and up. It also allows people to grow up to six plants per person and 12 plants per household.



Commenting on the developments, State Representative, Darrell Kick, R-Loudonville, said that he has not read the complete proposal, but that he would not be in favor of the state law. Kick, who was elected in 2016, represents Ashland County and portions of Medina and Holmes counties.



The last time Ohio state tried to legalize recreational pot was in 2015 through a constitutional amendment. It did not work out but lead the way for the state's medical marijuana program, which become effective in 2016.



Today, there are 34 licensed cultivators, 58 dispensaries, 47 provisional licenses for processors and 9 provisional licenses for testing. There are 215,874 registered patients and 650 doctors who can recommend marijuana for 25 medical conditions, according to the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Board. The program has overseen $471.2 million in sales since April 2019.



Critics of the state's medical marijuana program have said it is too expensive, hard to navigate and that restrictions have led to low participation.

