Renewed Consolidation Anticipated For Singapore Shares

The Singapore stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the three-day slide in which it had fallen almost 60 points or 1.9 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,130-point plateau although it may head south again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation on concerns over the outlook for interest rates and sinking crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the property stocks and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index picked up 12.93 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 3,131.44 after trading between 3,116.56 and 3,158.25. Volume was 1.35 billion shares worth 1.22 billion Singapore dollars. There were 323 gainers and 165 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT spiked 1.29 percent, while CapitaLand soared 1.77 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust gathered 0.95 percent, City Developments jumped 1.15 percent, Comfort DelGro accelerated 1.23 percent, Dairy Farm International gained 0.29 percent, DBS Group eased 0.16 percent, Genting Singapore advanced 0.62 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust and Mapletree Logistics Trust both climbed 0.96 percent, SembCorp Industries shed 0.51 percent, Singapore Airlines fell 0.20 percent, Singapore Exchange surged 2.07 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering and SATS both rose 0.25 percent, SingTel perked 0.84 percent, Thai Beverage sank 0.73 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.27 percent, Wilmar International added 0.46 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Keppel Corp, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and Singapore Press Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened slightly lower on Wednesday and hugged the line for much of the day but then accelerated into the red toward the close.

The Dow tumbled 382.59 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 34,960.69, while the NASDAQ dropped 130.27 points or 0.89 percent to close at 14,525.91 and the S&P 500 sank 47.81 points or 1.07 percent to end at 4,400.27.

The sell-off on Wall Street came as the Fed minutes revealed most officials at the central bank's July monetary policy meeting believe it will be appropriate to begin tapering asset purchases this year.

The minutes showed participants also expressed a range of views on the appropriate pace of tapering asset purchases once economic conditions satisfied the "substantial further progress" criterion.

Reflecting the recent surge in new cases of the delta variant of the , several participants noted their views on the appropriate path of asset purchases could change if the economic effects of the new strains of the virus turn out to be notably worse than anticipated.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday on concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid the surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $1.13 or 1.7 percent at $65.46 a barrel, the lowest close since May 21.

