Australia Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.6% In July

The jobless rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - well beneath expectations for 5.0 percent and down from 4.9 percent in June.

The Australian added 2,200 jobs last month versus expectations for the loss of 46,200 jobs following the addition of 29,100 jobs a month earlier.

The participation rate came in at 66.0 percent - in line with expectations and down from 66.2 percent in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.