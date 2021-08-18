Australia Jobless Rate Drops To 4.6% In July

The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - well beneath expectations for 5.0 percent and down from 4.9 percent in June.

The Australian added 2,200 jobs last month to 13,156,400 versus expectations for the loss of 46,200 jobs following the addition of 29,100 jobs a month earlier. Employment was 161,000 people (1.2 percent) higher than in Mach 2020.

Full-time employment decreased by 4,200 to 9,012,600 people, and part-time employment increased by 6,400 to 4,143,800 people. The part-time share of employment was 31.5 percent, 0.3 percent lower than in March 2020.

The participation rate came in at 66.0 percent - in line with expectations and down from 66.2 percent in the previous month. It decreased 0.2 percent for men to 70.7 percent and decreased 0.2 percent for women to 61.4 percent.

Monthly hours worked in all jobs decreased by 3.1 million hours (0.2 percent) to 1,778 million hours but increased 13.1 million hours (0.7 percent) from March 2020.

Employment to population ratio decreased to 62.9 percent, while the underemployment rate increased to 8.3 percent. Monthly hours worked decreased by 3 million hours.

Unemployed people decreased by 39,900 to 639,200 in July, while unemployed people were down 84,300 from March 2020.

The youth unemployment rate remained at 10.2 percent and was 1.4 percent lower than March 2020.

The underemployment rate increased by 0.4 percent to 8.3 percent. The underemployment rate was 0.5 percent lower than March 2020.

The underutilization rate increased by 0.1 percent to 12.9 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.