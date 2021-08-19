Swiss Exports Increases In July

Switzerland's exports increased in July, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.

Exports rose by a real 0.6 percent month-on-month in July, after a 3.0 percent fall in June.

Imports grew 1.0 percent monthly in July, after a 2.7 percent decrease in the previous month.

Exports of jewelry and precision instruments increased in July and imports of chemical pharmaceutical products rose.

In nominal terms, exports grew 0.1 percent in July and imports gained 1.7 percent.

The trade surplus increased to CHF 4.113 billion in July from CHF 4.367 billion in June.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports increased 7.6 percent year-on-year in June.

