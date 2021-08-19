Norway Consumer Confidence Strengthens In Q3

Norway consumer confidence strengthens in the third quarter, results of a survey by Finance Norway showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence rose to 10.9 in the third quarter from 4.7 in the second quarter.

The survey for the third quarter shows that Norwegians have faith in the country's , but choose to postpone higher consumption in favor of increased savings and loan repayments, CEO of Finans Norge, Idar Kreutzer, said.

The unadjusted indicator improved 12.5 in the third quarter from 4.5 in the previous quarter.

