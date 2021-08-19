Poland Industrial Production, Producer Prices Rise

Poland's industrial production rose less than expected in July, data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

Separate data showed that producer prices increased in July.

Industrial production grew 9.8 percent annually in July. Economists had expected a growth of 10.5 percent.

Manufacturing output rose 9.7 percent yearly in July. Electricity output and water supply gained by 16.6 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output declined 0.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial output grew 3.9 percent in July.

Producer prices grew 8.2 percent annually in July, following a 7.2 percent increase in June. Economists had forecast a 7.6 percent rise.

Prices in mining and quarrying grew 17.6 percent and prices in manufacturing rise 8.3 percent. Prices for electricity, gas supply, steam and hot, and water supply, sewerage and waste management prices increased by 3.9 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.

