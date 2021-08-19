Hong Kong Inflation Rises In July

Hong Kong's consumer price inflation increased in July, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The composite consumer price index rose 3.7 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.7 percent increase in June.

Excluding the effects of all government one-off relief measures, the composite consumer price index increased 1.0 percent yearly in July, following a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month.

"Looking ahead, while the continued economic recovery and rising import prices may entail some upward pressures on prices, the underlying inflation should remain largely contained in the near term as the local is still operating below capacity," a government spokesman said.

Economic News

