South Africa Wholesale Sales Growth Slows In June

South Africa's wholesale sales grew at a softer pace in June, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Wholesale sales grew an unadjusted 10.3 percent year-on-year in June, after a 31.4 percent rise in May. Sales rose for the fourth straight month.

On a monthly basis, wholesale sales declined a seasonally adjusted 5.1 percent in June, after a 6.3 percent growth in the previous month.

For the three months ended in June, wholesale sales rose 1.9 percent, after a 3.1 percent increase in the previous three months ended in May.

Economic News

