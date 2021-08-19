Aspirin May Potentially Treat Aggressive Breast Cancer

Researchers are now considering aspirin as a potential treatment for an aggressive type of breast cancer. They are hoping that this cheap and readily available drug, when administered along with immunotherapy, will turn out to be life-saving for patients suffering from triple-negative breast cancer.

The aspirin treatment trial has been funded by the Breast Cancer Now Catalyst Program. With trials like this, the program plans to increase research through the means of innovation and collaboration.

The research, which is led by Dr Anne Armstrong of the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, will administer the drug avelumab both with and without aspirin before the potential patients go in for their surgery and chemotherapy treatment. This trial is the first clinical study ever being conducted to see if the aspirin drug could make the cancerous tumors sensitive to immunotherapy in these patients.

Commenting on the trial, Armstrong said, "Our earlier research has suggested that aspirin can make certain types of immunotherapy more effective by preventing the cancer from making substances that weaken the immune response. We hope our trial will show that, when combined with immunotherapy, aspirin can enhance its effects and may ultimately provide a safe new way to treat breast cancer."

Breast Cancer Now said that if the trial is successful then it could pave the way for clinical trials of aspirin and avelumab for incurable secondary triple-negative breast cancer, in which the cancer spreads throughout the body.

Every year, around 8,000 women, mostly young and black women, are diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in the UK. Breast Cancer Now said in a statement, "The 8,000 women diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in the UK each year face the frightening reality of limited treatment options and we urgently need to address this."

The charity said that pharma company Pfizer Inc. will fund the trial through an independent medical research grant and given the researchers access to several Pfizer medicines.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News